R3 Stem Cell Now Offering Complimentary Hair Transplant Procedures In Istanbul Turkey

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- R3 Stem Cell in Istanbul Turkey is now offering a free hair transplant procedure to patients who receive regenerative therapies. The offer provides a transplant in conjunction with Uniquera as a partner clinic for the procedure.

Patients qualify for the hair transplant with any package valued at $15,000 US dollars, with R3 Stem Cell covering the complete transplant cost. If a patient receives a stem cell procedure in Istanbul valued between $8k and up to $15k, R3 will cover half of the hair transplant cost. This is still an incredible offer!

According to R3 Stem Cell CEO David Greene , MD, PhD, MBA, "First of all, no one has ever made quite an offer like this! Hair transplant procedures easily cost over $12-15k in the States, and we're offering it for free. How do I know it's a quality procedure? Because I had mine done with Uniquera and love it so much we incorporated it with the same company for patients!"

As the world's largest provider of regenerative therapies, R3 Stem Cell has over 80 clinics in 8 countries. Over 27,000 stem cell procedures have been performed in the past decade. The patient satisfaction rate is 85%, with the quality of stem cells being unparalleled globally. All of the biologics are put through safety standards comparable to those of the USA FDA.

Added Dr. Greene, "We have many patients who are coming to Turkey for hair transplants already, as it is the capital of the world for the procedure. This way, you won't have to worry about paying for the transplant or worrying about which clinic offers the best option. R3 knows Uniquera is the best based on my results and care. So when patients come they will receive the world's best stem cell therapy AND the best hair transplant in the same week."

R3 treats over 50 different conditions with first rate stem cell and exosome treatments. These include stem cell treatment for autism , stroke, diabetes, arthritis, ALS, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's, Kidney/Liver/Heart Disease, COPD, Autoimmune Diseases, ED, Lyme Disease and many more. The Turkey stem cell clinic is located right in the Besiktas neighborhood.

Patients receive free ground transportation along with included PRP and a multivitamin infusion. To see if an individual is a candidate for a regenerative procedure with R3 Stem Cell Turkey, call +908503901805 or simply email ... to set up a free consultation.

David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

R3 Stem Cell International

888-988-0515

email us here

