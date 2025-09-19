Rising Demand For Predictive Maintenance And Industry 4.0 Drives Smart Connected Assets & Operations Market Profshare Market Research

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Smart Connected Assets and Operations Market Analysis, Size and Forecast 2032"Smart Connected Assets and Operations Market is anticipated to reach USD 447633.82 million by 2032 with a magnificent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6 % from 2026 to 2032. Growing Need for Operational Efficiency & Cost Reduction, Advancements in Enabling Technologies (like IoT, Edge, AI / ML, Digital Twins, 5G), Growth of Smart Cities, and Infrastructure Modernization are important growth factors.

The latest premium report by Profshare Market Research,“Smart Connected Assets and Operations Market Product Type (APM software, Hardware, Service) by Application (Automotive & transportation, Energy & power, Healthcare, Smart agriculture, Factory automation), Key Players Market Shares, Size and Forecast 2026-2032”

Smart Connected Assets and Operations Market Segmentation:

By Product types, the APM software & platform segment holds the largest market share and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The report is based on the primary types of Smart Connected Assets and Operations, including hardware, APM software & platform, and Services. The primary reasons for this growth are High Adoption Across Industries, a central role in Connected Ecosystems, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and cloud and SaaS Expansion. APM platforms now integrate digital twin technology for simulation and lifecycle monitoring. Software & platforms command higher recurring revenue (subscriptions, upgrades, services) compared to one-time hardware sales.

Access the Sample Report:

By Applications, the Factory Automation application leads the global market and is projected to generate the highest revenue between 2026 and 2032.

Primary applications analysed in the study are Automotive & transportation, Energy & power, Healthcare, Smart agriculture, and Factory automation. Connected assets (robots, CNC machines, conveyors, production lines) require constant monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimization; hence, Factory automation application generates the largest revenue. Manufacturers aim to maximise uptime, reduce cycle times, and minimize defects. Smart connected systems in automation deliver real-time monitoring, automated alerts, and closed-loop optimization.

North America is the largest market for Smart Connected Assets and Operations and is projected to grow at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) between 2026 and 2032.

Regional outlook focuses on the market revenue and latest developments in the various regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, South America and Africa. According to the latest study by Profshare Market Research on the Smart Connected Assets and Operations Market, North America holds the largest market share and continues to dominate the market in the upcoming years. Strong Industrial & Manufacturing Base, Early Adoption of Industry 4.0, Leadership in Technology & Innovation and Regulatory & Safety Pressures are primary growth drivers for the region.

APAC will be the fastest-growing region, likely to close the gap with North America in the long term. Rapid adoption in manufacturing modernization, smart cities, and utilities is driving APAC growth. While Europe's market is Stable and mature, with sustainability and regulatory compliance as key drivers. Strong adoption in Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and the Nordics. Major adoption in oil & gas (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar) and utilities (smart grids, water management), along with Smart cities. Moderate growth in South America, limited by budget constraints and infrastructure gaps, but Brazil and Mexico show strong potential.

Major Key Players in the Smart Connected Assets and Operations Market:



Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Intel Corporation ARM Ltd.

Smart Connected Assets and Operations Market Report Key Takeaways:

The Smart Connected Assets and Operations Market is projected to reach USD 447633.82 million by the end of 2032, with an approximate CAGR of 9.6 % between 2026 and 2032.

By market dynamics, primary growth factors for the Smart Connected Assets and Operations Market are the Growing Need for Operational Efficiency & Cost Reduction, Advancements in Enabling Technologies (like IoT, Edge, AI / ML, Digital Twins, 5G), Growth of Smart Cities, and Infrastructure Modernization.

Based on the Product types, the APM software & platform segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to High Adoption Across Industries, Central Role in Connected Ecosystems, Predictive & Prescriptive Analytics and Cloud & SaaS Expansion.

By Applications, the Factory automation application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Main parameters for the growth are that Connected assets (robots, CNC machines, conveyors, production lines) require constant monitoring, predictive maintenance, and optimization.

Based on the regional analysis, the North America region is estimated to hold the largest market share mainly due to the Strong Industrial & Manufacturing Base, Early Adoption of Industry 4.0, Leadership in Technology & Innovation and Regulatory & Safety Pressures.

The Smart Connected Assets and Operations Market is fragmented with many players across software, platforms, automation, and cloud. Competition is intense, specialization is common, and no single company dominates globally, although North America has the strongest concentration of leaders.

