'Jolly LLB 3' FIRST Review: Is Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Starrer Worth Your Time? Check

Jolly LLB 3 REVIEW

The courtroom drama film 'Jolly LLB 3' released in theaters on September 19. In this film, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are seen together. Ever since the trailer of this film was released, the audience was eagerly waiting for its release. Now, before watching the film, let's read its review.

What is the story of the film 'Jolly LLB 3'?

The film revolves around 'Jolly No. 1' (Arshad Warsi) and 'Jolly No. 2' (Akshay Kumar). Both are lawyers and have their chambers outside a court in Delhi. However, due to having the same name, they face a lot of trouble and for this reason, they are always fighting with each other. The twist in the story comes when an elderly woman, Janki (Seema Biswas) from Paursal, Bikaner, comes to Delhi and files a case against the Imperial Group of Industries for fraudulently grabbing her land. During this, 'Jolly No. 1' fights her case and 'Jolly No. 2' represents the Imperial Group in court. The judge for this case is Sundar Lal Tripathi (Saurabh Shukla). Now, with these three together in court, it's obvious that a lot of chaos is about to ensue.

How is the film 'Jolly LLB 3'?

Let us tell you that the story of this film is inspired by a true event that happened in Bhatta Paursal in 2011. However, at the beginning of the film, the makers have given a disclaimer that despite the film being inspired by a true event, cinematic liberties have been taken while making it. The first 30 minutes of 'Jolly LLB 3' are amazing. The story build-up is quite good, and the banter between the two Jollys will surely make you laugh. The interval point is interesting, and the film gets even better in the second half.

How is the acting of the 'Jolly LLB 3' star cast?

Arshad Warsi as Jolly No. 1 fits his character, but we cannot ignore that his screen time in the film is less than Akshay's. The artist who grabs the most headlines in 'Jolly LLB 3' is Saurabh Shukla. He has done a tremendous job in the film. Amrita Rao is also seen on screen after a long time through this film, but she and Huma Qureshi don't have much to do in the film. Gajraj Rao and Ram Kapoor fit their respective roles, and Seema Biswas has beautifully portrayed the emotional scenes of the film with her acting. As such, we will give this film a rating of 3 out of 5.