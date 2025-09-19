Trading Radar For September 19: Adani Group, Vedanta, Vodafone, Unichem, Mobikwik, Sasken, Texmaco Stocks Are On Investors' Watchlist

Indian equity markets ended higher on Thursday, their tenth gain in eleven sessions, led by strong gains in pharmaceuticals and IT stocks. The gains were partially offset by losses in media and PSU banks, which rose in the previous session.

Broader markets are set for a subdued start on Friday, as Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged 0.04% higher to 25,468.5 at 8:25 am IST.

Most Asian markets were up in early trade. The NZX 50 was up nearly 1%. However, the primary bourses in Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan were in the negative territory.

Gold spot price fell 1.11% to ₹3,647.48 per ounce, while Brent crude traded down 0.07% at $67.39 per barrel.

Stock Watch

Adani Stocks: SEBI gave the conglomerate and its founder, Gautam Adani, a clean chit in the stock manipulation case initiated by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

Vedanta: The Andhra Pradesh Government has declared Vedanta as the preferred bidder for the Punnam Manganese block, covering 152 hectares at the G4 exploration level.

Vodafone India: Supreme Court hearing on the AGR case scheduled for today.

John Cockerill India: The company secured a major contract from Tata Steel to set up a push-pull pickling line and acid regeneration plant at its Jamshedpur facility.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering: Bagged an ₹86.85 crore order from UltraTech Cement for BCFC wagons and a brake van, to be delivered by March 2026.

Unichem Laboratories: The European Commission has demanded €19.5 million from Unichem in the Perindopril drug matter, with €16.69 million still payable after partial remittances.

One Mobikwik Systems: MobiKwik reported a technical glitch that led to unauthorized merchant payouts in Haryana's Nuh district; FIRs were filed, arrests made, and over 2,000 accounts frozen.

Indian Hotels Company: The company clarified it does not own The Pierre, New York, but only holds leasehold rights, dismissing media reports of a $2 billion exit as speculative.

JSW Energy: JSW Neo Energy will acquire Tidong Power Generation for ₹1,728 crore, gaining control of its 150 MW under-construction hydropower project.

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals: Pharmaids sold its 66.5% stake in Anugraha Chemicals for ₹6.65 lakh, ending its partnership in the firm.

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality: The company has officially changed its name to United Foodbrands, effective September 18, following RoC approval.

Waaree Energies: Subsidiary Waaree Power will acquire a 76% stake in smart meter maker Racemosa Energy for ₹53 crore, making it a step-down subsidiary.

Sasken Technologies: Sasken announced a partnership with VicOne, a Trend Micro subsidiary, to enhance automotive cybersecurity solutions for global OEMs and Tier-1s.

Cohance Lifesciences: Promoter Jusmiral Holdings sold 3.41 lakh shares worth ₹3,093.8 crore, while HDFC MF and SBI MF bought stakes worth ₹336.8 crore and ₹243 crore, respectively.

Awfis Space Solutions: HDFC MF acquired 5 lakh shares worth ₹29 crore, while Vbap Holdings sold 8 lakh shares worth ₹46.3 crore in the company.

De Neers Tools: Promoters and other shareholders sold a 4.92% stake, amounting to ₹8.88 crore.

MIC Electronics: Promoter RRK Enterprise offloaded 20 lakh shares in the company at ₹68 per share.

Active IPO

VMS TMT, Ivalue Infosolutions

