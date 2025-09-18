Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) Esophageal Cancer Test Results Presented At World Congress
Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIQLF), a pioneer in precision diagnostics is pleased to announce its latest results on its first-in-class blood test for esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC), PromarkerEso, are being presented today at the 21st ISDE World Congress for Esophageal Diseases, in Brisbane, Australia, 18-20 September 2025.
- Promarker(R)Eso is a first-in-class blood test that can detect early stages (I and II) of esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) with high accuracy
- Esophageal adenocarcinoma, the predominant form of esophageal cancer, is commonly caused by chronic acid reflux, a condition that impacts 10-20% of Western populations
- Results from 350-person study presented today at the 21st annual ISDE World Congress for Esophageal Diseases, Brisbane, Australia
- PromarkerEso test launched nationally and now available via a telehealth consultation or physician referral, and from over 2,100 blood collection sites across Australia
- Global health impact: currently 90% of EAC cases go undetected until late stage, leading to a median survival time of Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.
