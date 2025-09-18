Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) Esophageal Cancer Test Results Presented At World Congress

Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd (ASX:PIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIQLF), a pioneer in precision diagnostics is pleased to announce its latest results on its first-in-class blood test for esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC), PromarkerEso, are being presented today at the 21st ISDE World Congress for Esophageal Diseases, in Brisbane, Australia, 18-20 September 2025.

- Promarker(R)Eso is a first-in-class blood test that can detect early stages (I and II) of esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) with high accuracy

- Esophageal adenocarcinoma, the predominant form of esophageal cancer, is commonly caused by chronic acid reflux, a condition that impacts 10-20% of Western populations

- Results from 350-person study presented today at the 21st annual ISDE World Congress for Esophageal Diseases, Brisbane, Australia

- PromarkerEso test launched nationally and now available via a telehealth consultation or physician referral, and from over 2,100 blood collection sites across Australia

- Global health impact: currently 90% of EAC cases go undetected until late stage, leading to a median survival time of

