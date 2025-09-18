Spay And Neuter Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth And Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Spay And Neuter Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Spay And Neuter Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of spaying and neutering has consistently expanded in the most recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.34 billion in 2024 to $2.44 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The significant growth during the historic period is due to factors such as an increasing pet population, enhanced public awareness campaigns, policy interventions, advancements in veterinary medicine, concerns about animal welfare, and problems associated with animal overpopulation.

In the coming years, the spay and neuter market is anticipated to witness consistent expansion. The market size is projected to reach $2.96 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth during the forecast period can be associated with international health worries, the establishment of more mobile clinics, educational initiatives, governmental support, and cooperation with nonprofit organizations. Noteworthy trends expected in the forecast period embrace advancements in veterinary technology, increased public cognizance and education, government and NGO endeavors, focus on animal welfare, and novel sterilization techniques.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Spay And Neuter Market?

The spay and neuter market is expected to expand due to a rise in pet adoption. The term pet adoption refers to the practice of obtaining animals from rescue groups rather than buying them from pet shops or breeders. Spaying and neutering offer animals protection against various diseases and health issues and prevent unintended pregnancies. For instance, data from the US-based nonprofit coalition Shelter Animals Count showed that there was a 10% rise in dog community intakes in 2023 compared to 2021, and a 3% rise from 2022. Additionally, a national survey on pets and people carried out by Animal Medicines Australia (AMA), an Australian industry organization representing leaders in the animal health industry, reported that 48% of households had dogs in 2022. Furthermore, the 2021-2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey reported that around 70% of all households, or 90.5 million American households, owned a pet. Consequently, the spay and neuter market is experiencing growth due to the increasing rate of animal adoption.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Spay And Neuter Market?

Major players in the Spay And Neuter include:

. CVS Group Plc

. VetPartners Group Limited

. Ethos Veterinary Health LLC

. PetIQ

. VCA Animal Hospitals Incorporated

. Veritas Veterinary Partners

. AniCura AB

. Companions Spay & Neuter

. Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

. Naoi Animal Hospital

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Spay And Neuter Market In The Globe?

A pivotal development gaining traction in the spay and neuter market is product innovation. To secure their market dominance, key participants are focusing on the debut of cutting-edge products. A case in point would be Virbac, a French corporation specializing in animal health products and pharmaceuticals, which in July 2022 revealed VETERINARY HPM, a distinctive range of food products exclusively designed for neutered and spayed pets. These food items are crafted with specific resources to deliver nutritional benefits for pets post spaying and neutering surgical interventions.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Spay And Neuter Market Segments

The spay and neuter market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Animal Type: Dogs, Cats, Other Animals

2) By Provider Type: Veterinary Clinics And Hospitals, Other Providers

3) By End-User: Animal Welfare Groups, Pet Owners

Subsegments:

1) By Dogs: Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds

2) By Cats: Domestic Short Hair, Domestic Long Hair, Pure Breeds

3) By Other Animals: Rabbits, Guinea Pigs, Ferrets

Which Regions Are Dominating The Spay And Neuter Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the spay and neuter market. The fastest-growing region projected in the spay and neuter global report is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The regions included within the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

