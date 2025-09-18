One Lake, Countless Experiences: 'Changsha In One Minute' Explores The Beauty Of Yanghu

Video Link:

One lake mirrors both the clarity of nature and the brilliance of culture; one lake frames the leisure of life and the vibrancy of a thriving city. In this episode of the bilingual promotional micro-video series“Changsha in One Minute” (Season Two), we invite you to explore Yanghu and immerse yourself in the living canvas of its wetlands.

Yanghu Wetland covers a total area of 6,000 mu (approximately 400 hectares), consisting of the National Wetland Park, Yaha River, Jinjiang River, and surrounding shoals. Its waters are crystal clear, shimmering with ripples, and the wetland is home to more than 350 plant species and over 300 animal species, forming a complete ecological system. Recognized in 2019 as both a“National Wetland Park” and a 4A-level tourist attraction, Yanghu offers visitors an enchanting dream of nature with every step.

Along the lakeshore, the artistic atmosphere flourishes. Art museums and galleries host more than 80 exhibitions each year, drawing in millions of visitors where art and nature blend seamlessly.

The Yanghu Ecological New City is also thriving as a hub of headquarters economy. More than 50 corporate headquarters-including Ant Group's Central China Technology R&D Center, Central China Digital Operations Center, Inmyshow Group's second headquarters, and Topogen (China) headquarters-have established themselves here. Landmark buildings such as Xiangjiang Times and Zhongying Plaza, each generating over 100 million yuan in tax revenue, rise high above the skyline. Bustling business districts pulse with vitality, while the booming digital industries sketch out a modern blueprint for industrial development.

Today, Yanghu is writing a brilliant new chapter in Changsha's high-quality development-with clear waters as its soul, art as its charm, and industry as its pen.