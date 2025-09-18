Professor of International Relations, University of Leeds

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Jason Ralph is Professor of International Relations and former Head of the School of Politics and International Studies. He has been Honorary Professor of International Relations at the University of Queensland and Co-Editor of the European Journal of International Security.

He has been the recipient of research awards from the Economic and Social Research Council, the British Academy, Research Councils UK, and the European Union, including a Marie Curie International Outgoing Fellowship 2014-2016.

He published in numerous journals including International Affairs, International Organization, European Journal of International and Review of International Studies. He is author four books including On Global Learning. Pragmatic Constructivism, International Practices and the Challenge of Global Governance (Cambridge University Press 2023) America's War on Terror (Oxford University Press 2013) and Defending the Society of States. Why the US opposes the International Criminal Court (OUP 2007).

–present Professor in International Relations, University of Leeds

Experience