$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jason Ralph

Jason Ralph


2025-09-18 07:07:23
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of International Relations, University of Leeds
Profile Articles Activity

Jason Ralph is Professor of International Relations and former Head of the School of Politics and International Studies. He has been Honorary Professor of International Relations at the University of Queensland and Co-Editor of the European Journal of International Security.

He has been the recipient of research awards from the Economic and Social Research Council, the British Academy, Research Councils UK, and the European Union, including a Marie Curie International Outgoing Fellowship 2014-2016.

He published in numerous journals including International Affairs, International Organization, European Journal of International and Review of International Studies. He is author four books including On Global Learning. Pragmatic Constructivism, International Practices and the Challenge of Global Governance (Cambridge University Press 2023) America's War on Terror (Oxford University Press 2013) and Defending the Society of States. Why the US opposes the International Criminal Court (OUP 2007).

Experience
  • –present Professor in International Relations, University of Leeds

The Conversation

MENAFN18092025000199003603ID1110082438

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search