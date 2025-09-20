Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan, Isdb Discuss Expanding Partnership In Key Sectors

2025-09-20 05:05:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 20. Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, Djamshid Kuchkarov, held a meeting with IsDB President Muhammad Al Jasser and discussed the deepening partnership and expanding multilateral cooperation, Trend reports.

The meeting was also attended by Timur Ishmetov, Governor of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

Discussions focused on scaling up impact in key sectors, including infrastructure, public-private partnerships (PPPs), human capital development, renewable energy, water resource management, and Islamic finance, to foster inclusive and sustainable growth for the people of Uzbekistan.

The joint project portfolio between Uzbekistan and the IsDB surpassed $5 billion, covering key sectors such as transport, infrastructure, housing, energy, healthcare, and education, with over 40 percent of investments directed to the private sector.

