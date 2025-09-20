Uzbekistan, Isdb Discuss Expanding Partnership In Key Sectors
The meeting was also attended by Timur Ishmetov, Governor of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.
Discussions focused on scaling up impact in key sectors, including infrastructure, public-private partnerships (PPPs), human capital development, renewable energy, water resource management, and Islamic finance, to foster inclusive and sustainable growth for the people of Uzbekistan.
The joint project portfolio between Uzbekistan and the IsDB surpassed $5 billion, covering key sectors such as transport, infrastructure, housing, energy, healthcare, and education, with over 40 percent of investments directed to the private sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
CommentsNo comment