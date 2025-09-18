Francesca Jackson
-
PhD candidate, Lancaster Law School,
Lancaster University
I am a PhD student at Lancaster University. My thesis is entitled 'Can the Dignity of a Constitutional Monarchy in the UK Survive its Undignified Privileges?' It examines constitutional privileges bestowed on the monarchy by virtue of its special constitutional status, and the extent to which these privileges are enjoyed in a purely symbolic vs practical capacity.Experience
-
–present
PhD Student, Lancaster University
-
2023
Lancaster University, LLM Law
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment