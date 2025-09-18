Francesca Jackson

I am a PhD student at Lancaster University. My thesis is entitled 'Can the Dignity of a Constitutional Monarchy in the UK Survive its Undignified Privileges?' It examines constitutional privileges bestowed on the monarchy by virtue of its special constitutional status, and the extent to which these privileges are enjoyed in a purely symbolic vs practical capacity.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.