Lusail International Circuit Joins Qatar Sustainability Week 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, Lusail International Circuit (LIC) joined the 10th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) being held until today (Saturday).
The national campaign led by Earthna Center for a Sustainable Future aims to amplify sustainability efforts across Qatar. LIC continues to host a number of key sustainability initiatives, designed to minimise environmental impact and inspire responsible practices across the motorsport community.
Among the recent engagement activities, the LIC team has participated in a mangrove planting activity in Al Thakhira to support Qatar's coastal ecosystem and enhance biodiversity.
LIC also continues to implement ongoing measures including waste reduction policy, recycled water bottles, food redistribution, low carbon fan transport, recycled paper use, on site recycling and composting, digital ticketing, and single use plastic policy.
In line with LIC's waste reduction policy, event banners from the 2024 motorsport season have been repurposed into 200 reusable tote bags. Following the 2025 events, additional banners will also be upcycled into new merchandise, giving materials a second life.
All plastic bottles used for water distribution are made from 100% recycled plastic, reducing emissions by approximately 79% in a closed loop recycling system. All safe, non perishable food remaining from events is donated through local charities. In 2024 alone, more than 20 tonnes of food were redistributed.
LIC promotes sustainable mobility by ensuring that all ticketed fans attending international events have access to free, low carbon public transport options. LIC will use 100% recycled paper for all printing requirements during the event.
Dedicated recycle stations, segregation yards, and BioBins are installed across the venue to ensure waste is sorted and food waste is transformed into agricultural compost. More than 90% of event tickets are issued digitally, reducing paper use. LIC also enforces strict avoidance of all unnecessary single use plastics across its operations, a statement added.
