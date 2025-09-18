Silver Hammer Closes CDN$1,809,000 Fully Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Units

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2025) - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the " Company " or " Silver Hammer ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated June 17, 2025 and August 5, 2025, it has closed the second and final tranche (the " Second Tranche ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), issuing 26,864,491 units (the " Units ") at a price of CDN$0.055 per Unit for gross proceeds of CDN$1,477,547.01. Together with the first tranche of the Offering, the Company has issued an aggregate of 32,890,909 Units and raised total gross proceeds of CDN$1,809,000 under the Offering. "The Company is pleased to be fully subscribed and close over CDN$1.8 million, and I am excited to continue to be a large shareholder in the Company by subscribing once again alongside our existing and new shareholders. We have had significant interest in the private placement, well above the funds raised, and truly appreciate the support in the market," commented Peter A. Ball, President & CEO. "It will be an exciting period going forward for the Company in this robust silver market, which is approaching $43 per ounce, and showing potential for additional upside in the sector for 2026 and beyond. The Company is positioned extremely well with the ability to explore its seven historical high-grade drill-ready silver mines in Idaho and Nevada within our three 100% owned silver projects, with no royalties, or cumbersome earn-in exploration agreements, or future payments required. It was a tough past twelve months, but the market is back and so is Silver Hammer!" Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Share ") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.07 for a period of five years from the date of issuance. The Second Tranche was completed in reliance on prospectus exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "), and, for greater certainty, did not include any portion completed under the listed issuer financing exemption set out in Part 5A of NI 45-106. All securities issued in connection with the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months, expiring on January 19, 2026, in accordance with applicable securities laws. In connection with the Second Tranche, the Company paid finder's fees consisting of CDN$44,679.40 in cash and issued 1,012,353 finder's warrants (the " Finder's Warrants ") to eligible finders. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.07 for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance. Certain directors and officers of the Company have purchased an aggregate of 2,952,310 Units under the Second Tranche. Their participation constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to insiders nor the consideration paid exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization . The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for exploration of its Silver Strand project in Idaho and its Eliza and Silverton projects in Nevada (see below), as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes. Projects Overview: Silverton Project, Nevada Silver Hammer has identified several targets at its 100% owned Silverton Project in Nevada and currently has 13 drill targets identified. The Company's technical team is currently ranking and prioritizing targets at Silverton with a view towards completing a Phase I drill program in the fall of 2025. Previous exploration work, including rock and soil sampling, geologic mapping and satellite imagery, provided evidence of two separate mineralized systems: silver rich and gold rich. The volcanic-hosted gold system highlighted grades ranging from 0.06 grams per tonne ("g/t") to 6.1 g/t gold ("Au"). The silver dominated mineral system is hosted by silicified limestone with grades ranging from 0.32 g/t silver ("Ag") to 692 g/t Ag. Silver Strand Project, Idaho The Company plans to follow up on previous exploration results at its 100% owned Silver Strand Project in Idaho by executing an eight (8) hole exploration drill program via its Plan of Operations Permit, which was previously approved. The majority of surface samples collected across the property have returned gold and silver mineralization, and historical and recent drilling completed by Silver Hammer in 2021 and 2022, and by previous operators in 2002, highlight high-grade silver and gold mineralization below the lowest level (90 metres) of the mine. In addition, the Company has recently been approached by a local operator to review the project and to potentially mine the Silver Strand Mine for feed for their milling operation through a small miner exemption previously granted. Highlighted historical drill results and drill results completed by Silver Hammer (2021/2022) (refer to the Company's website for detailed disclosure):

Drill Hole # Au Grade (g/t) Ag Grade (g/t) Length (m) DDH02-001: 9.76 24.50 2.20 DDH02-003: 10.20 199.06 3.30 DDH02-004: 10.90 522.00 1.50 SS21-003: 1.13 89.76 4.57 SS21-004: 5.17 18.07 1.24 SS21-005: 5.80 13.00 1.80 SS21-006: 1.29 80.85 7.93 SS21-007: 4.12 130.00 1.53 SS22-017: 2.90 Not Sig. 8.40 SS22-015: Not Sig. 613.00 0.50 SS22-018: 0.67 212.00 1.50 SS22-011: 2.00 115.00 0.70

*All reported intervals are downhole core lengths. Estimated true thickness' range from 50% to 90% depending on the angle of the drillholes. Drill holes DDH02-001, DDH02-003 and DDH02-004 were drilled by previous owner, New Jersey Mining Company in 2002.

Eliza Project, Nevada

The Company plans to follow up on the significant previous exploration results at its 100% owned Eliza Project in Nevada. Results from rock chip and grab samples (from 2021 and 2022) confirmed the existence of a well-developed silver-rich mineral system, which also showed elevated enrichments in copper (Cu), lead (Pb) and zinc (Zn):

Sample ID No. Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Pb (%) EZR007 1540 6.88 7.38 Not Sig. EZR008 1410 5.40 2.60 9.05 PN662703 1290 Not Sig. Not Sig. Not Sig. PN662717 1180 7.70 13.4 11.00 PN614025 450 4.89 15.00 9.04

The Company is currently fast tracking a property-wide Plan of Operations to submit to the USFS to ensure the project can be fully explored and advanced to a drill ready state on USFS ground, while also prioritizing exploration efforts for a 2026 drill program on patented ground within the Eliza Project area that encompasses the high-grade past-producing California Mine. The Company has completed a property-wide geophysical study, and ground truthing, including geologic mapping and structural analysis, to assist in finalizing the drill targets focused on the silver-rich mineral system mentioned above.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved under the supervision of Philip Mulholland, P.Geo. Mr. Mulholland is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Technical aspects above were also previously reported in a news release dated March 27, 2023. Please refer to the Company's website at .

About Silver Hammer Mining Corp.

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. is a junior resource company focused on advancing past-producing high-grade silver projects in the United States. Silver Hammer controls 100% of seven previously producing silver mines which are located within the Silver Strand Project in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA, and within the Eliza Silver Project and the Silverton Silver Mine in Nevada. The Company also controls the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada. Silver Hammer's primary focus is to explore, define and develop silver projects near past-producing mines that have not been adequately tested. The Company's portfolio also provides exposure to copper and gold.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, and other statements which are subject to a number of conditions, as described elsewhere in this news release. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the mining industry, commodity prices, market conditions, general economic factors, management's ability to manage and to operate the business, and explore and develop the projects of the Company, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

