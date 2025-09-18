IMMERSIVE LIVE MUSIC EXPERIENCE 'LUMINISCENCE' TO MAKE U.S. DEBUT AFTER SOLD-OUT EUROPEAN RUN

Light. Sound. Story.

Luminiscence choir inside a cathedral

Luminiscence 360-degree video mapping on display

After Selling Nearly One Million Tickets in Europe in Just Under Two Years, LUMINISCENCE Premieres in Minneapolis on Oct. 31

- Ben Samek, CEO Banijay AmericasMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After captivating nearly one million spectators in Europe, LUMINISCENCE makes its North American debut at The Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis. The basilica will be illuminated via 360-degree video mapping, while spectators listen to the rich and varied history of a U.S. landmark accompanied by a blend of live choir, organ and instrumental music. Stone walls will become living canvases as video mapping paints them with moving light. The immersive experience includes over 100 shows beginning October 31 and continuing through the new year.“We're excited to welcome LUMINISCENCE to The Basilica of Saint Mary, opening our doors to everyone and inviting them to experience the sacred in a new way,” said Fr. Daniel Griffith, pastor at The Basilica of Saint Mary.“At a moment when many are searching for deeper meaning, this immersive storytelling experience offers a unique path to reflection, connection and a renewed sense of community.”The show, which has consistently played to sold-out audiences in Europe, is a multi-sensory experience that integrates art and live music with state-of-the-art technology. The Basilica of Saint Mary, which will mark the 100th anniversary of its designation as the first U.S. basilica in 2026, is the kickoff location for LUMINISCENCE in the United States. LUMINISCENCE has celebrated the history and heritage of cathedrals throughout Europe and is now bringing this immersive live music experience to the United States, telling the story of America's landmark places of worship, as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary year.“With our North American debut of LUMINISCENCE, we continue our mission to reveal the emotional power of heritage through immersive storytelling,” said Romain Sarfati, co-founder of LOTCHI, creator of LUMINISCENCE.“By blending light, sound and narration, we invite audiences of all ages and backgrounds to not just see sacred spaces, but to feel them, offering a fresh, universal perspective on history and memory.”On September 16, spectators can sign up to receive first access to tickets for LUMINISCENCE by going to luminiscence/minneapolis . The show opens on Friday, October 31, at The Basilica of Saint Mary in downtown Minneapolis, continuing through early 2026. Performances are scheduled weekdays and weekends.“LUMINISCENCE is a meticulously designed immersive experience that surrounds each guest with light, sound and story," said Ben Samek, CEO Banijay Americas.“While the narrative follows a defined structure, the impact is uniquely personal, inviting individual reflection and connection. More than a visual installation, it reimagines audience engagement by breaking the fourth wall and delivering a new standard in experiential storytelling.”The show has already been staged in historic cathedrals in several European countries, including France, Germany and Spain, with more to come including in the Netherlands. LUMINISCENCE was created by Lotchi and will be produced in the U.S. by Banijay Live USA.Media Assets: Assets can be downloaded at this link, Luminiscence Media Assets , please credit LUMINISCENCE/Banijay Live.About The Basilica of Saint MaryDesigned in the Beaux-Arts style by an acclaimed French architect, the Basilica – on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places – located in downtown Minneapolis, is a welcoming Catholic community committed to the well-being of the city. It is a center for the arts and a place of refuge for the poor. The Basilica provides quality liturgy, religious education, pastoral care and hospitality to all. The parish is the spiritual home to over 6,500 families of all ages, races, ethnicities and economic backgrounds.2025 marks 100 years since the interior completion of the Basilica and 2026 marks 100 years since it was named the first basilica in the United States.About LOTCHILotchi creates immersive experiences designed to spark inspiration and wonder. By combining creativity, technology and innovative storytelling, the company produces shared, memorable moments that reconnect audiences with beauty, imagination and each other. Lotchi develops and delivers its own large-scale productions in exceptional venues worldwide.About Banijay AmericasBanijay Americas is a leading creator and producer of entertainment content, composed of production companies and facilities across the United States and Latin America. A division of the global production and distribution group Banijay Entertainment, Banijay Americas includes subsidiary production companies such as 51 Minds Entertainment, BD4, Bunim/Murray Productions, Endemol Shine North America, and Truly Original in the United States; Banijay Mexico & U.S. Hispanic, Endemol Shine Boomdog, and Wide Angle in Mexico; and the Brazil-based A Fábrica, Endemol Shine Brasil, and Banijay Studios Brasil. Together, Banijay Americas is home to more than 70+ original series, including some of the biggest brands in television, producing over 2000 hours of original content annually.About Banijay LiveBanijay Live was launched in 2023 following Banijay Entertainment's acquisition of Balich Wonder Studio (now housed under The Wonder Society), and Banijay Group's (previously FL Entertainment) investment in The Independents. Housing both brands' activities, as well as those of immersive live experience specialists Banijay Live Studio and LOTCHI, the pillar is led by CEO François de Brugada and is a growing home for the world's best live entertainment experiences.Spanning live events and experiences, the entity sits alongside content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, which was launched in 2008 and is home to over 130 production companies across 23 territories and a multi-genre catalogue boasting 200,000+-hours of original standout programming. An innovative creative leader, in 2024, it launched 250+ new non-scripted titles, an average 110+ scripted titles, 80 shows on streaming platforms, and produced 33 formats in more than 3+ territories. Representing some of the biggest global brands in the market, its portfolio includes Survivor, Big Brother, Peaky Blinders, MasterChef, Good Luck Guys, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Mr Bean, The Summit, Black Mirror, Let's Play Ball, and The Fifty among others.###Media Contact:Kate Monaghan Connolly...Honor & GoldNicole Marostica...Banijay Americas

Kate Monaghan Connolly

Honor & Gold

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.