South Carolina State University Foundation Welcomes Six New Members To Its Board Of Directors

- Stephen V. Beatty, Board ChairORANGEBURG, SC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The South Carolina State University Foundation (SCSUF ) is pleased to announce the addition of six distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty (Ret.), Damian Duncan, Myesha“Tess” Fils-Aime, Jasmine Gurley, Kendra Speed-Sellers, and Stacy Stewart. In addition, two new ex-officio members have joined the Board: Zaria Tucker, Student Government President, and Yolanda Williams, President of the South Carolina State University National Alumni Association.Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty (Ret.), '74 – A graduate of SC State and the University of South Carolina School of Law, Beatty's decades of service include roles on the Spartanburg City Council, the South Carolina House of Representatives, and as Chief Justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court.Damian Duncan, '01 – A chief investment officer and lead independent director at ISP Finance Services Limited, Duncan also serves as Partner/Investor at Sage Global Finance LLC, bringing extensive leadership experience in finance, business development, and organizational growth across fintech, private equity, and international markets.Myesha“Tess” Fils-Aime, '96 – A financial advisor with UBS Financial Services, she has over 25 years of expertise in wealth management and investment strategy, with a strong record of community and educational engagement.Jasmine Gurley – Senior Director of Brand Marketing & Communications and Press Secretary to the President at Morehouse College, Gurley is a cultural strategist known for leading nationally recognized campaigns, including Morehouse's collaborations with Ralph Lauren.Kendra Speed- Sellers, MBA, PMP, '01 – Global Director of Consumer Market Research at LinkedIn and an SC State alumna, Speed-Sellers has over 20 years of experience with Fortune 500 companies, building global insights teams and shaping innovation strategies.Stacy Stewart, Esq., '02 – General Counsel at goPure, Stewart was previously an intellectual property attorney specializing in patents, trademarks, and business strategy, advising clients on intellectual property matters to support innovation and entrepreneurship.The ex-officio members are:Zaria Tucker, '26 – Student Government Association President and psychology major from Clinton, South Carolina; Tucker also serves as the student representative on the SC State Board of Trustees. She is a three-time Presidential Scholar and has been recognized nationally for her leadership through involvement in prominent student organizations and associations.Yolanda Williams, '95 – The newly elected President of the South Carolina State University National Alumni Association, and Senior Lead Analytics Consultant at Wells Fargo, Williams combines her expertise in data analytics and strategic consulting with her leadership in alumni engagement to advance the mission of SC State. Williams is also the alumni representative on the SC State Board of Trustees.“With these appointments and new ex-officio leaders the Foundation strengthens its ability to advance its mission of supporting South Carolina's only public Historically Black College and University. As a proud graduate of SC State and lifelong advocate for our community, I am committed to ensuring that our Board leads with vision, integrity, and purpose. In close partnership with the University and its Board of Trustees, we will build on SC State's legacy and secure an even brighter future for generations to come.” – Stephen V. Beatty, Board ChairAbout the South Carolina State University FoundationChartered in 1971, the South Carolina State University Foundation plays a vital role in supporting the University's mission by managing endowment funds, stewarding donor contributions, and advancing resources that strengthen academic programs and student success. With a constant focus on governance, fundraising, and alumni engagement, the Foundation continues to build on its legacy of supporting South Carolina's only public Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

Pocket PR

Pocket PR

+1 770-569-3619

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.