Futurfund Expands Reach As Canada's Largest Student-Run Non-Profit For Financial Literacy Among Young Women

FuturFund , Canada's largest student-run non-profit organization dedicated to financial literacy among young women, is making a powerful impact on the next generation of women leaders. Led by Chantal McNeily , President and Board Chair, the organization has emerged as a national force in equipping girls and young women aged 16 to 25 with the financial knowledge, tools, and confidence they need to thrive.

Founded on the belief that financial education is not just a skill but a foundation for empowerment, FuturFund has developed a comprehensive approach to addressing the gaps young women often face in understanding money management, investing, and financial independence. By focusing exclusively on girls and young women in a critical stage of life, transitioning from high school to university, early careers, and beyond, the organization ensures its impact is both timely and enduring.

“Financial literacy is a cornerstone of independence and opportunity,” said Chantal McNeily , President and Board Chair of FuturFund.“Our mission is to ensure that young women in Canada are not only prepared to manage their finances effectively but also confident enough to take control of their financial futures. By creating spaces where financial knowledge is accessible, relevant, and relatable, we're reshaping what empowerment looks like for the next generation.”

What makes FuturFund unique is its student-run model , which brings peer-to-peer engagement into the core of its programming. This approach allows participants to learn in an environment where they feel understood and supported by those who share their experiences. The organization's conferences, mentorship initiatives, and resources are all designed to break down complex financial concepts into practical lessons, covering topics such as budgeting, saving, credit, investing, and entrepreneurship with the goal of making finance fun and engaging.

In recent years, FuturFund has expanded its reach across Canada, appointing Executive Directors from prominent Universities coast to coast to bring its financial literacy programs to thousands of young women. This growth reflects the urgent demand for financial education tailored to young women and highlights the organization's role in filling a critical gap in Canada's educational and social landscape.

As the national conversation on financial literacy gains momentum, FuturFund's work underscores the importance of focusing on inclusion and representation . Statistics consistently show that young women often feel less confident in financial decision-making compared to their male peers. By directly addressing this disparity, FuturFund is not only equipping participants with practical skills but also fostering long-term economic empowerment and leadership.

Looking ahead, FuturFund plans to further broaden its programming and partnerships, with an emphasis on digital resources and community-based initiatives that can reach even more young women across the country. With the continued leadership of Chantal McNeily and its passionate team of students, FuturFund is poised to strengthen its role as a trailblazer in financial literacy education.