US Embassy In India Says It Revoked, Denied Visas Over Fentanyl Links
The US embassy in New Delhi has revoked or denied visas for certain Indian business executives and corporate leaders due to their involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors, the embassy said in a statement on Thursday.
Fentanyl precursors refer to the basic or parent chemicals that form fentanyl.Recommended For You Old is gold as Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club crowns new champion at 18th Summer Open
The statement from the embassy did not name the people against whom the visa action had been taken.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Unlocks Access To Tokenized Rwas Via Swap API
- Financewire And Tipranks Partner To Redefine Financial News Distribution
- Ethereum-Based Defi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises Over $16 Million With More Than 720M Tokens Sold
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
CommentsNo comment