US Embassy In India Says It Revoked, Denied Visas Over Fentanyl Links

The US embassy in New Delhi has revoked or denied visas for certain Indian business executives and corporate leaders due to their involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors, the embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

Fentanyl precursors refer to the basic or parent chemicals that form fentanyl.

The statement from the embassy did not name the people against whom the visa action had been taken.