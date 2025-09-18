Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Embassy In India Says It Revoked, Denied Visas Over Fentanyl Links

US Embassy In India Says It Revoked, Denied Visas Over Fentanyl Links


2025-09-18 02:32:29
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The US embassy in New Delhi has revoked or denied visas for certain Indian business executives and corporate leaders due to their involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors, the embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

Fentanyl precursors refer to the basic or parent chemicals that form fentanyl.

Recommended For You Old is gold as Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club crowns new champion at 18th Summer Open

The statement from the embassy did not name the people against whom the visa action had been taken.

MENAFN18092025000049011007ID1110081478

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search