Indian Embassy In Abu Dhabi To Hold Open House Closed For Consular Services For 2 Hours

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has announced that it will hold an open house on Friday, September 19, 2025.

The event, open to the Indian community in the UAE, will be an opportunity for expats to meet and talk to Embassy officials on various topics.

Recommended For You Old is gold as Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club crowns new champion at 18th Summer Open

According to a notice from the embassy, the scope of the open house includes labour issues, consular matters, education, welfare issues and more.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Expats are to note that the embassy will be closed for consular services such as passport renewal, attestation, document issuance and the like will not be available in the duration of the open house, which is to last from 2pm to 4pm on Friday.

The embassy held a similar open house in May this year as well.