DUSU Election: 1.55 Lakh Students Caste Vote, Result Tomorrow (Ld)
Voting was held in two shifts - morning and evening. The morning phase started at 8.30 a.m. at a sluggish pace but picked up pace at polling stations and departments before ending at 1 p.m. In the evening, voting took place between 3 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. at eight colleges.
The total turnout was clocked at 39.45 per cent at all the 52 centres with 195 booths equipped with used 711 EVMs. Over 2.75 lakh students, from more than 50 colleges of Delhi University, were eligible to vote in DUSU elections.
There are nine candidates in the fray for DUSU President's post. There are 12 candidates in the contest for the other three posts – Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary.
During the day, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, accused incumbent DUSU President and NSUI leader Raunak Khatri of involvement in a scuffle that allegedly left a student injured on the North Campus.
ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma alleged that Khatri's supporters manhandled a student outside Kirori Mal College, causing her to fall and get injured.
The ABVP and the NSUI both claimed victory in the election. The ABVP claimed it is poised to sweep all four Union posts, dismissing the Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI)'s charges as signs of panic.
"Just as the Congress blames EVMs for its defeat in every election, the NSUI is following the same pattern," Sharma said.
ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Solanki added that NSUI is fighting for third place and is resorting to "baseless allegations".
The NSUI, on the other hand, has demanded the cancellation of ABVP's presidential candidate's nomination, accusing its rival of rigging and vote manipulation.
NSUI National President Varun Chaudhary alleged that incidents of malpractice had been reported from Kirori Mal College, Hindu College, and Hansraj College.
Calling the developments an attempt to undermine democracy, he said: "These undemocratic practices will not be tolerated. Students will respond to ABVP's dishonesty through their votes."
