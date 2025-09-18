Swiss Jura Region Hit Hard By US Tariffs
These figures are quoted by Tamedia newspapers, which spoke to Jura Economics Minister Stéphane Theurillat. The minister warned of the risk of irreparable damage to the economy if rapid solutions are not found to the tariffs situation.
When questioned by the Keystone-SDA news agency, the canton's communication service confirmed that companies had requested short-time work for around 4,000 people. But not all of them are currently on short-time work.
On August 1, US President Donald Trump announced a tariff of 39% for Switzerland. The effects are slowly becoming visible.
