Swiss Jura Region Hit Hard By US Tariffs

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The economy of the Jura region in western Switzerland is suffering as a result of the tariffs imposed by the United States. Since the beginning of September, more than 100 companies, employing a total of 4,000 people, have applied for short-time work compensation. This affects around 10% of the canton's workforce. This content was published on September 18, 2025 - 12:14 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

These figures are quoted by Tamedia newspapers, which spoke to Jura Economics Minister Stéphane Theurillat. The minister warned of the risk of irreparable damage to the economy if rapid solutions are not found to the tariffs situation.

When questioned by the Keystone-SDA news agency, the canton's communication service confirmed that companies had requested short-time work for around 4,000 people. But not all of them are currently on short-time work.

