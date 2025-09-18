Swiss Post Resumes Shipping Parcels To US For Business Customers
Swiss Post announced on Thursday that it will once again provide Swiss businesses, such as online retailers, with a postal shipping service that complies with the new US customs regulations.
New regulations introduced by the US require the so-called DDP procedure (Delivered Duty Paid) for postal goods shipments from abroad. This means that import duties are charged to the sender. Previously, the recipient had to pay these costs upon receipt of the goods.
Swiss Post has now adapted its systems to ensure the necessary data and value flows for US customs authorities, the company announced.More More Swiss Politics Federal coffers to get CHF100 million boost from Swiss Post
