Swiss Post Resumes Shipping Parcels To US For Business Customers

MENAFN - Swissinfo) From Monday, Swiss Post will once again be able to send some parcels from business customers to the United States. The prerequisite for this is a billing relationship. This content was published on September 18, 2025 - 14:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Swiss Post announced on Thursday that it will once again provide Swiss businesses, such as online retailers, with a postal shipping service that complies with the new US customs regulations.

New regulations introduced by the US require the so-called DDP procedure (Delivered Duty Paid) for postal goods shipments from abroad. This means that import duties are charged to the sender. Previously, the recipient had to pay these costs upon receipt of the goods.

Swiss Post has now adapted its systems to ensure the necessary data and value flows for US customs authorities, the company announced.

