TK Elevator Opens State-Of-The-Art Elevator Technology Center In Germany



TKE's new“Product Competence Center” in Esslingen reinforces the company's commitment to Germany and industry excellence.

The €80M center combines research and development with the production of smart and eco-efficient EOX elevator platform across 33,000 square meters. A fully digitalized, intelligent spare parts warehouse serves as a strategic hub for the company's Universal Service business in Central and Northern Europe.

Düsseldorf, September 18, 2025 – TK Elevator (TKE), a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility, today opens its new“Product Competence Center” in Esslingen, Baden-Württemberg. Spanning 33,000 square meters, the center brings together research and development with the production of cutting-edge elevator technology. As a fully digital logistics hub, it will supply spare parts from Germany to Central and Northern Europe.

Uday Yadav, CEO of TK Elevator, said:“The establishment of Esslingen marks another key milestone in our overall company transformation journey. It is a modern production hub designed with best-in-class practices for our new and quickly growing flagship EOX elevator product. As the production site for the EOX elevator platform, the site will play a vital role in strengthening TK Elevator's market position in Germany and across Europe, while also providing global support. As a key product competency center, Esslingen will host our state-of-the-art spare parts center which is reshaping our expanding service business. Together with the test tower in Rottweil, the site forms a continuously powerful center of innovation in Germany as we develop mobility solutions to improve the quality of urban life around the world.”

Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Minister for Economic Affairs, Labor and Tourism of Baden-Württemberg, praised the new technology center:“A new technology site for the mobility of tomorrow has emerged here on the former Eberspächer production site. The construction of this state-of-the-art competence center is an important signal for the entire region and shows: Baden-Württemberg is and remains a key location for production and development.”

One of the world's most advanced production and development sites for elevators

The center in Esslingen brings together research, development, and production under one roof. The eco-efficient, natively digital EOX elevator platform is manufactured on site and innovations for TKE's high-rise elevators and the advancement of gearless elevators using the latest belt technology are being developed in the modern product development center. The center is also a hub for TKE's expertise in traction drives, a key technology that enables smooth and reliable elevator performance worldwide. Integrated 20-meter-high test shafts within the building allow newly developed products to be immediately tested in real-world conditions. In addition, the integrated apprentice workshop provides space for up to 30 young talents, who receive practical training both at TKE and with partner companies.

The close integration of production with research and development provides the team with an advantage. It allows engineers to test and optimize new technologies directly on site. This significantly accelerates the journey from idea to market readiness. As the production site for the EOX elevator platform, Esslingen will play a vital role in strengthening TKE's market position in Germany and across Europe.

Bora Gülan, CEO Europe & Africa at TK Elevator, says:“The Product Competence Center in Esslingen is a hub for technological innovation and an investment in our people. By bringing together engineering, research, and our apprentice programs under one roof, we are fostering talent and creating the conditions for new ideas to thrive, ensuring our teams continue to lead the way in elevator technology.”

Digital spare parts warehouse as a strategic hub

In addition, the new site in Esslingen houses a fully digitalized spare parts warehouse for the service business, covering 5,700 square meters. This makes Esslingen the central hub for Central and Northern Europe, soon supporting the maintenance of around 250,000 elevator and escalator systems within TKE's service network. Cloud-based warehouse processes and AI integration with digital maintenance tools enable predictive maintenance and minimize downtime. Through“Smart Delivery,” service technicians receive the right spare parts in advance-either directly to their vehicles or personal delivery points-enabling fast repairs on the first visit with a success rate of over 80%. The supply chain is shortened by up to 30%, significantly reducing customer wait times.

Esslingen highlights TKE's recognition of Germany as a leading hub for innovation, technology, manufacturing, and logistics.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Christian Schulte

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 211 5400 413 417

Email: ...

Nicole Getta

VP Investor Relations

Tel: +49 211 5400 413 193

Email: ...

ABOUT US

TK Elevator (TKE) is a global leader in vertical transportation and urban mobility. We provide engineering that keeps the world moving, from design to installation and maintenance on any brand of elevators, escalators, walkways, lifts, passenger boarding bridges, stairlifts, platform lifts and home elevators – any place and any time. With our digital solutions like AGILE and the IoT platform, MAX, there are no longer any limits to urban mobility. TK Elevator became independent following its separation from the thyssenkrupp group in 2020. The company achieved sales of €9.3 billion in fiscal year 2023/20234. With around 50,000 employees, 25,000 service technicians and over 1,000 support centers globally, we are moved by what moves people. TKE – Move Beyond.