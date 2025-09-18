Central Government Notifies Revised Guidelines On Price Declaration And Compliance For Pre-Packaged Goods
After reviewing the industry concerns and in suppression of its earlier advisory dated 9th September 2025, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, GoI has issued new guidelines dated 18th September. The central government has decided to allow such manufacturers, packers, importers and their representatives who may like to voluntarily affix additional revised price sticker, on unsold packages manufactured before 22nd September 2025, provided the original price declaration on the package is not obstructed.
By virtue of powers vested under Rule 33 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, the Central Government, has also decided to waive off the requirement in Rule 18(3) to issue advertisement, about revised prices in two newspapers by manufactures and importers.
Consequently, manufacturers, packers, and importers are now required to send circulars regarding revised prices to wholesale dealers, retailers, etc., with a copy endorsed to the Director, Legal Metrology, Government of India, and the Controllers of Legal Metrology of all States/UTs and ensure compliance with the revised prices at the retailer level.
However, the manufacturers, packers, importers are required to take immediate measures to sensitise dealers, retailers, consumers about revision in GST rates through all possible channels of communication including electronic, print and social media.
The guidelines further state that any packaging material or wrapper remaining unused by the manufacturer, packer, or importer prior to the revision of GST may be utilized for packing goods until 31st March 2026, or until the material is exhausted, whichever is earlier. The required corrections to the retail sale price (MRP) due to GST implementation may be made by stamping, affixing a sticker, or online printing at any place on the package.
The guidelines also clarify that declaring the revised unit sale price on unsold pre-packaged commodities or unused packaging material and wrappers bearing a pre-printed MRP is not mandatory. However, manufacturers, packers, importers, or their representatives may do so voluntarily, if they wish.
