Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge Now Accepting Applications To Empower Cambodia's Green Innovators

The official launch announcement of the Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge 2025, calling for applications from Cambodian youth innovators to develop solutions in renewable energy, nature-based solutions, circular economy, and sustainable agriculture and food security.

