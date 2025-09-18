Movvc Rejects UN Report On Women's Rights

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue, Prevention of Vice and Hearing of Complaints (MoVVC) has dismissed the United Nations' latest concerns regarding the situation of women in Afghanistan as“baseless,” calling the report a failed attempt to distort the facts.

In his recent report on Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that in July, police and inspectors from MoVVC detained“at least 60 women across Kabul” for allegedly violating hijab regulations.

In response, the ministry issued a statement rejecting the claims, saying that-similar to previous reports-some“malicious quarters” had falsely accused MoVVC inspectors of arbitrarily detaining women in Kabul and infringing upon their rights.

The ministry emphasized that the UN report was unfounded, detached from reality and an unsuccessful attempt to mislead public opinion and misrepresent the situation in Afghanistan.

MoVVC reaffirmed its commitment to upholding all women's“Shariah-based rights,” claiming notable progress in this area over the past four years.

As an example, the ministry said it had resolved 382 cases related to women's rights in the past three months alone. These cases involved issues such as forced marriage, domestic violence, dowry disputes, inheritance and house arrest.

“We strongly urge international organizations, media outlets and other entities to rely on credible sources in their reporting,” the statement read.“They should adhere to the principles of impartiality and accuracy and refrain from publishing reports that contradict Islamic values and the national realities of the Afghan people.”

The ministry concluded by stating it remains committed to protecting the rights of all citizens, particularly women, and would not allow those rights to be unjustly violated.

