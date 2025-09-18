Harvia Plc: Managers' Transactions - Heiner Olbrich
Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heiner Olbrich
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 123469/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-09-17
Venue: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE - FREIVERKEHR (XGAT)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 140 Unit price: 37.95 EUR
(2): Volume: 140 Unit price: 38 EUR
(3): Volume: 140 Unit price: 38 EUR
(4): Volume: 140 Unit price: 38 EUR
(5): Volume: 140 Unit price: 38 EUR
(6): Volume: 140 Unit price: 38 EUR
(7): Volume: 140 Unit price: 38 EUR
(8): Volume: 20 Unit price: 38 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 37.993 EUR
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
...
Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company's comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.
Harvia's revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.
Read more:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Jpmorgan Product Head Joins GSR Trading MD To Build Institutional Staking Markets
- Kintsu Launches Shype On Hyperliquid
- R0AR Launches Buyback Vault: Bringing 1R0R To R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Ethereum-Based Meme Project Pepeto ($PEPETO) Surges Past $6.5M In Presale
- Falcon Finance Unveils $FF Governance Token In Updated Whitepaper
CommentsNo comment