Former Software Executive Diana Cabra-Meyer Launches Veravus To Transform Medspa Operations Through Strategic Consulting

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Veravus , a strategic consulting firm specializing in operational excellence for medical spas and aesthetic clinics, today announced its official launch under the leadership of Diana Cabra-Meyer, a former international software executive and seasoned business strategist. The firm addresses critical operational challenges facing the rapidly growing aesthetic and wellness industry through customized consulting services and fractional executive support.

Drawing from her extensive background in organizational change management, M&A transitions, and scalable systems development, Cabra-Meyer founded Veravus to provide medical spa and clinic owners with strategic solutions for operational inefficiencies, unclear compensation models, ineffective membership programs, and technology infrastructure challenges. The company name derives from two Latin words meaning truth and authenticity, reflecting the firm's approach to business transformation.

The medical spa industry faces unique operational challenges including disjointed systems, lack of clear growth strategies, underperforming teams, and inconsistent brand positioning. Veravus addresses these issues through comprehensive service offerings that begin with a full-day onsite strategy intensive called a Deep Dive Day, where consultants observe operations in real time and develop customized roadmaps for improvement.

The firm offers two primary engagement models: a collaborative "Do It With You" approach where consultants work alongside existing teams to build or restructure systems, and a turnkey "Do It For You" solution providing full-service execution across operations, marketing, and growth strategy. Services include business growth planning, marketing strategy development, website optimization, market research, passive income strategy design, membership program development, compensation audits, team restructuring, and technology stack alignment.

Client testimonials highlight the firm's impact on business operations. "Diana has been great to work with! Excellent communication and very knowledgeable in business as well as the tech/digital space. Just wrapping up of our first project, which she made easy, and looking forward to working with her more," said Susie Shenksky of Defy Aesthetic Boutique.

Rachel Polazzi of Ultrasound Aesthetics noted, "Diana has been AMAZING to work with! She is creative, thoughtful, accessible, and always willing to take on any crazy idea I put in front of her. I HIGHLY recommend Diana, trust me when I say you are better off for having her in your life!"

The strategic consulting services extend beyond initial assessments to include monthly follow-up calls that ensure strategy execution remains aligned with client goals and team capabilities. Each engagement is customized based on the client's growth stage, budget, and internal bandwidth.

Veravus is a strategic consulting firm purpose-built for MedSpa and medical clinic owners who are ready to scale with intention, run smoother operations, and reclaim their focus. The company serves as an extension of the owner, empowering them to build businesses that grow sustainably. Veravus specializes in solving operational inefficiencies, developing growth strategies, optimizing team performance, and creating sustainable business models for the aesthetic and wellness industry. The firm's tagline is "Together, we'll create a business that runs as beautifully as it serves."

