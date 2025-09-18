Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To The President Of Chile


2025-09-18 04:03:33
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Chile Gabriel Boric on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

