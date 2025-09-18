'Qatar's Real Estate Market Expanded By 20% Since 2022'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar launched the 'first-ever PF Agent Ignite', an open-industry summit organised by Property Finder, convening more than 650 real estate sector experts across the country for collaboration and dialogue to drive the growth of the country's proptech industry in alignment with the national strategic vision 2030.

The summit witnessed the participation of the President of Qatar's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), Eng. Khalid bin Ahmad Al Obaidli; Country Manager for Qatar & Bahrain at Property Finder, Khaled Al Saeh; and the CEO of fam Properties, Firas Al Msaddi, along with other officials and government representatives.

Speaking at the event, Eng. Al Obaidli said that Qatar is committed to empowering all firms in the real estate market and technology markets, ensuring compliance with regulations and taking necessary measures.

“By providing accurate and up-to-date data for the real estate sector, the platform empowers users with a list of reliable information to make informed decisions while helping brokers and agents with effective tools to perform their responsibilities,” he said. Aqarat President also highlighted that in the first quarter of 2025, the real estate sector contributed 7.4 percent to the national GDP with an annual average of $13.44bn while Qatar's real estate market has expanded by nearly 20 percent since 2022. He further added that“This momentum has now been accelerated in 2025.”

Al Msaddi delivered the keynote address, offering an insightful perspective on the region's growth potential.“There's clearly strong engagement and a remarkable appetite for progress in Doha”, he said.

“The journey toward becoming a mature, high-performing real estate market is a universal one, and seeing where Doha is headed is genuinely exciting”. The event also featured a high-level panel discussion entitled 'Why is it an amazing time to be a real estate agent', as industry leaders tackled critical themes including earning potential, challenges around trust and transparency, the role of agents as market ambassadors, and the importance of collaboration to drive growth.

Panelists also highlighted forthcoming regulatory developments, evolving consumer expectations, and the opportunities emerging from Qatar's economic diversification.

The forum concluded with a networking session, giving delegates the opportunity to build partnerships and share strategies to address the needs of an increasingly sophisticated property market.