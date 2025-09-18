Ministry Of Finance Reviews Outcomes Of ESCO1 Initiative

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Ministry of Finance, represented by the Economic Research Department, in cooperation with the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation Council, organized a series of specialized workshops that will be launched during the month of September, to review the outcomes of the Economic Sustainability Research Call (ESC01), a strategic initiative that aims to support the country's efforts to achieve long-term economic sustainability and enhance its regional and international position in various economic sectors.

The workshops will feature detailed presentations of the most significant findings from the participating research teams, alongside discussions of the resulting policy recommendations, contributing to the development of evidence-based future strategies and informing decision-making in vital economic domains.

The series will commence with a workshop entitled“Economic Diversification for Sustainable Growth”, which will focus on exploring potential policies and incentives to strengthen private sector contribution and accelerate growth in non-oil sectors in support of Qatar National Vision 2030 and in response to regional and global economic developments.

This initiative reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to bridging scientific research with public policymaking, through fostering effective collaboration between research institutions and decision-makers ensuring the development of more efficient, agile, and inclusive economic policies.