Dollar And Real Hold Tension As Central Bank Moves Send Mixed Market Signals
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Traders in Brazil and abroad watched the US dollar remain stable near R$5.31 on Thursday after a dramatic but ultimately short-lived reaction to major central bank news.
Official data and charts show that, over the last 24 hours, the real clung to gains from earlier in the week but failed to push lower against the dollar.
Two powerful policy decisions set the stage. The US Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, bringing them to 4.00–4.25%.
Many expected a softer message, but Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's warning about sticky US inflation and slowing jobs made traders think twice about further dollar weakness.
The dollar index (DXY) nudged upward to 97.09, showing that powerful US market players held firm even as rates dropped. Brazil's own central bank, Copom , kept the Selic interest rate unmoved at 15%.
A gap of almost 11 percentage points between US and Brazilian rates still pulls global money toward real-denominated bonds and savings. This strong rate difference supports the real, keeping it from falling even as international conditions change.
Brazilian inflation cooled to 5.13% year-on-year, while the real economy benefited from high commodity exports. The Ibovespa , Brazil's main stock index, set a new historic high above 146,000 points, drawing attention from foreign investors.
The rally also supported the real on a day when the dollar was expected to gain. The price chart confirms there was no big trend move.
Real Holds Firm as Dollar Stalls in Cautious Trade
On the daily chart, the dollar found steady ground at R$5.30 and met resistance at R$5.36 and R$5.42. The short- and long-term moving averages pointed down, meaning the real has strengthened over the medium term, but not dramatically in the last day.
The RSI indicator dropped below 33, signaling that the real might be pushed too far too quickly, possibly pausing its rise. The MACD diagram also shows weak momentum, with the market lacking the conviction to break out of this stalemate.
Another technical signal, the Bollinger Bands, closed in tight, meaning volatility is low and traders have no clear direction right now.
The Global Liquidity Index, shown as the yellow line on the charts, hints that there is still plenty of cash moving through world markets, but not so much that it would cause sudden shifts.
In simple terms, the market is stuck between two forces. On one hand, Brazil's high interest rates and strong trade support the real. On the other, US policy uncertainty and guarded language from the Fed keep the dollar's decline in check.
Investors inside and outside Brazil continue to watch these signals, wary that too much optimism or fear could be quickly reversed by a single word from a policymaker.
The story, plain and simple, is one of caution and balance-where local strengths hold the line but global risk appetite and policy talk threaten to shake that stability at any time.
