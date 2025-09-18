2 Flying Cars Collide In China During Air Show Rehearsal, One Catches Fire
According to a report by Global Times, Xpeng Aeroht confirmed that two of its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles "made contact" during the practice session. One of the vehicles later caught fire after crashin to the ground.
The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, just days before the Changchun Air Show 2025, which is set to begin on September 19. Xpeng said the two eVTOLs were carrying out a formation flight when insufficient spacing led to the collision.What was the outcome of the crash?
One of the flying cars landed safely, while the other sustained fuselage damage and caught fire upon landing. Visuals circulating online showed fire engines at the site putting out the blaze.
The company confirmed there were no casualties. "All personnel at the scene are safe, and relevant departments have handled the situation in an orderly manner," Xpeng Aeroht said in its statement.
Xpeng Aeroht, which was founded in 2013, said the cause of the incident is under investigation.
