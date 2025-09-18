President Pezeshkian Says Iranrussia Alliance Challenges Unipolar World Order
Speaking at a meeting in Tehran with Russia's Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev on September 17, Pezeshkian noted that both countries will achieve development without dependency.
He emphasized that Iran closely follows the implementation of agreements reached with Russia, adding that there are sufficient opportunities for cooperation.“There are no obstacles on the path of Tehran-Moscow cooperation,” the president stated.
Pezeshkian also noted that reciprocal cooperation and exchanges of diplomatic delegations are expected to further strengthen bilateral relations.
During the meeting, Russia's Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev stressed that thanks to the will of the two countries' leaders, constructive cooperation has been established within the framework of the joint economic commission. He said relevant officials remain in close contact to ensure the implementation of agreements.
Tsivilev added that Russia is particularly interested in moving forward on agreements with Iran in transportation and cargo transit, as well as in energy and power plant projects. No pressure or obstacle can hinder trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, he said.
