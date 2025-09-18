Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Arrives In Kyrgyzstan For OTS Summit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov has arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in the meeting of the Heads of Government and Vice President of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports via the Kyrgyz gouvernment.

Bektenov was welcomed at Manas International Airport by Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

The meeting, hosted at the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek, will bring together heads of government and senior officials from OTS member states, along with the organization's Secretary-General, Kubanychbek Omuraliev.

Discussions will focus on priority areas of cooperation, including the economy, trade, investment, transport, digitalization, energy, and agriculture. The agenda also includes consideration of measures to improve the organization's operational mechanisms in order to further strengthen collaboration among member states.

The Organization of Turkic States is an intergovernmental body uniting most internationally recognized Turkic nations, with its General Secretariat based in Istanbul, Türkiye.