Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur Breaks Onto The Global Stage With Three International Award Wins On Debut Indobevs
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 17 September 2025 - Some brands arrive quietly. Others are impossible to ignore. Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur champions the second camp, storming into the global spirits conversation with a run of accolades. It has taken Silver at The Spirits Business Global Asian Masters, Silver at the World Liqueur Awards, and Bronze at the International Spirits Challenge, all in its debut year.
The International Spirits Challenge, now in its third decade, receives thousands of submissions from more than seventy countries each year. Its Design & Packaging awards have become a byword for innovation, scrutinised by distillers, bartenders and design authorities. The World Liqueur Awards benchmark the best across taste and design, and pitting entrants against the grand old names of Europe. And the Asian Spirits Masters, organised by The Spirits Business, are judged blind, branding stripped away so that liquid alone must make the case.
"From day one, Bonga Bonga was imagined for the world," said Anupam Gurani, CMO, Indobevs. "We wanted to invent something that felt current, global, and alive. Winning three of the industry's most credible awards affirms that ambition and reflects both a growing appetite for experimentation among drinkers and a willingness to embrace brands that tell stories beyond lineage"
At the heart of Bonga Bonga is a secret blend of over 40 botanicals, from rosemary, thyme and lavender to cinnamon, ginger and honey, creating a profile that is layered, sharp, and endlessly intriguing. Designed to be consumed at -10 degree Celsius as a pure shot, it is not a mixer or a sweet afterthought, but a ritual: crisp, bracing, and unapologetically different.â€ ̄
With its built-in infuser, drinkers can add dried herbs to invent flavours of their own. Each pour becomes personal, each bottle a creative canvas. Even after the last drop, the bottle lives on; designed to be reused, repurposed, and reimagined in any and every way one may like.
For IndoBevs, a new age Alcobev company known for the cult favourite BroCode, Bonga Bonga is less an experiment than a provocation. With its fusion of international botanicals, futuristic design and a bottle that invites drinkers to play, it does not slot politely into the existing order of global spirits. It bends the category to its own will and speaks instead in the language of youth culture, ritual, and playful irreverence: a "category of one" designed as much for participation as for taste.
About IndoBevs:â€ ̄
IndoBevs, established in 2007, is an audacious and non-conformist company, disrupting the traditional alcobev landscape. Dedicated to crafting innovative world-class drinks for the modern consumer, the diverse portfolio includes flagship brands such as BroCode, Big Bro, Bro Red, Brose, Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur, Enso Japanese Whisky, Glen Eden Blended Scotch Whisky, Wingman Blended Malt Whisky, as well as God's Own Cognac and Tom & Mew Gin. IndoBevs is consistently delivering bold flavours and unique experiences to the consumers resonating with their contemporary tastes.
The International Spirits Challenge, now in its third decade, receives thousands of submissions from more than seventy countries each year. Its Design & Packaging awards have become a byword for innovation, scrutinised by distillers, bartenders and design authorities. The World Liqueur Awards benchmark the best across taste and design, and pitting entrants against the grand old names of Europe. And the Asian Spirits Masters, organised by The Spirits Business, are judged blind, branding stripped away so that liquid alone must make the case.
"From day one, Bonga Bonga was imagined for the world," said Anupam Gurani, CMO, Indobevs. "We wanted to invent something that felt current, global, and alive. Winning three of the industry's most credible awards affirms that ambition and reflects both a growing appetite for experimentation among drinkers and a willingness to embrace brands that tell stories beyond lineage"
At the heart of Bonga Bonga is a secret blend of over 40 botanicals, from rosemary, thyme and lavender to cinnamon, ginger and honey, creating a profile that is layered, sharp, and endlessly intriguing. Designed to be consumed at -10 degree Celsius as a pure shot, it is not a mixer or a sweet afterthought, but a ritual: crisp, bracing, and unapologetically different.â€ ̄
With its built-in infuser, drinkers can add dried herbs to invent flavours of their own. Each pour becomes personal, each bottle a creative canvas. Even after the last drop, the bottle lives on; designed to be reused, repurposed, and reimagined in any and every way one may like.
For IndoBevs, a new age Alcobev company known for the cult favourite BroCode, Bonga Bonga is less an experiment than a provocation. With its fusion of international botanicals, futuristic design and a bottle that invites drinkers to play, it does not slot politely into the existing order of global spirits. It bends the category to its own will and speaks instead in the language of youth culture, ritual, and playful irreverence: a "category of one" designed as much for participation as for taste.
About IndoBevs:â€ ̄
IndoBevs, established in 2007, is an audacious and non-conformist company, disrupting the traditional alcobev landscape. Dedicated to crafting innovative world-class drinks for the modern consumer, the diverse portfolio includes flagship brands such as BroCode, Big Bro, Bro Red, Brose, Bonga Bonga Mystery Liqueur, Enso Japanese Whisky, Glen Eden Blended Scotch Whisky, Wingman Blended Malt Whisky, as well as God's Own Cognac and Tom & Mew Gin. IndoBevs is consistently delivering bold flavours and unique experiences to the consumers resonating with their contemporary tastes.
User :- Sanyukta Sharma
Email sharma@2020msl
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment