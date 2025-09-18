'Enhancing Rights Of Elderly A National Priority For Qatar'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Qatar has affirmed that promoting and protecting the rights of older persons is a priority in its national human rights efforts, emphasising the great importance it attaches to this group as an integral part of Qatari families and society.

This came in a statement delivered by First Secretary of Qatar's Permanent Mission in Geneva, Sara Abdulaziz Al Khater during the interactive dialogue with the UN Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons, held as part of the 60th session of the Human Rights Council.

Al Khater noted that Qatar has directed all ministries and institutions to use the term people of“high standing” instead of elderly,” in recognition of their role and contributions to the country's comprehensive development.

She added that Qatar has taken numerous legislative and executive measures to safeguard their rights within social development policies guided by the country's Permanent Constitution and Qatar National Vision 2030. The focus on older citizens, she said, is rooted in religious duty and cultural values that demand their respect and protection.

Al Khater explained that older persons in Qatar are free to choose their living arrangements to suit their needs and have access to all essential services, including health and psychological care, legal protection, social security, housing, and opportunities for active participation in public life. They are also enabled to share their expertise across different fields to ensure they enjoy a dignified life within their community.