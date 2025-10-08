Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Chamber Concludes Program On Qualification, Preparation Of Arbitrators

Qatar Chamber Concludes Program On Qualification, Preparation Of Arbitrators


2025-10-08 09:10:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at Qatar Chamber recently concluded the 'Qualification and Preparation of Arbitrators Programme,' held in cooperation with Qatar University's (QU) Centre for Continuing Education.

The program, which was held at QU's headquarters, aimed to prepare and qualify Qatari personnel through a scientific and training curriculum focussed on arbitration.

The program included five stages covering the concept of commercial arbitration and its practical applications, arbitration case management procedures, drafting arbitration awards and their key components, and practical training, including a mock trial with the participation of all trainees.

Graduation certificates were handed over to the 25 trainees who completed the fifth stage of the programme, under the title 'Practical Trial.'

MENAFN08102025000063011010ID1110167612

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search