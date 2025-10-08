Qatar Chamber Concludes Program On Qualification, Preparation Of Arbitrators
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at Qatar Chamber recently concluded the 'Qualification and Preparation of Arbitrators Programme,' held in cooperation with Qatar University's (QU) Centre for Continuing Education.
The program, which was held at QU's headquarters, aimed to prepare and qualify Qatari personnel through a scientific and training curriculum focussed on arbitration.
The program included five stages covering the concept of commercial arbitration and its practical applications, arbitration case management procedures, drafting arbitration awards and their key components, and practical training, including a mock trial with the participation of all trainees.
Graduation certificates were handed over to the 25 trainees who completed the fifth stage of the programme, under the title 'Practical Trial.'
