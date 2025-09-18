Bigg Boss 17'S Biker Anurag Dhobal, Wife Ritika Announce Pregnancy
Sharing a detailed video of the entire process of him finding out the good news, Anurag captioned it as,“A little“US” is on the way. #theuk07rider #pregnancy #couple #shotoniphone #babylove.”
In the video, Anurag was seen at the gynaecologist's clinic along with his wife Ritika, where she was seen consulting the doctor. She was also seen undergoing a few tests. Anurag informed his viewers that his wife Ritika, was feeling unwell, which is why they had to conduct a few tests. He was surprised when the doctor hinted at pregnancy. Anurag, in the video, can be seen extremely thrilled and excited as he awaits the good news. This is Anurag and his wife Ritika's first time being parents. The couple got married in a Grand ceremony at their hometown in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
The wedding took place on the 30th of April 2025. Anurag and Ritika walked down the aisle in a lavish setup that had over 500 people in attendance. For their big day, Anurag chose a classic ivory sherwani in which he looked dapper. Ritika opted for a heavily embroidered red lehenga and looked like a dream. Anurag had announced his wedding on social media, and fans were seen getting extremely happy for him. They flooded his social media account with congratulations to the couple. Ritika and Anurag had been dating for a very long time, and the latter was often seen talking about her during his stint in the Bigg Boss 17 house.
His fellow contestant from BB 17, Ayesha Khan, had marked her presence at the wedding. Anurag, though, had spoken about his relationship in the BB 17 house; he had never mentioned his girlfriend's name, keeping his fans intrigued. The couple never publicly confirmed anything until their engagement on the 5th of March 2025.
