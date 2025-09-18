Kandace Pavlowich Releases new Motivational Self-Help Book - Becoming Her: Unshakeable — A Journey Back to Your Self-Worth
Author, nurse, and life coach-in-training Kandace Pavlowich releases her powerful new book, Becoming Her: Unshakeable — A Journey Back to Your Self-Worth, a transformational guide designed to help readers rise from shame, doubt, and fear into confidence, purpose, and self-love.
At its heart, Becoming Her is both memoir and motivational manual. Drawing from her own journey through addiction, depression, and burnout, Pavlowich offers readers heartfelt storytelling, practical mindset shifts, and soulful reflections that illuminate a path back to healing and authenticity. With unflinching honesty and compassion, she invites readers to release what no longer serves them and boldly step into the life they were created to live.
Becoming Her is a companion for anyone searching for self-acceptance and strength, offering encouragement and tools to help readers stop performing and start becoming.
About the Author
Kandace Pavlowich is an author, nurse, aspiring motivational speaker, and life coach in training. Her personal journey of overcoming addiction, depression, and self-doubt has fueled her mission to empower others to embrace their worth and live authentically. Through her platform, Becoming Her Tribe, she is building a growing movement that blends self-worth, sobriety, spirituality, and mindset practices into everyday tools for lasting growth.
Connect with Kandace online at
Website:
TikTok: @kandacejoelle_222
Instagram:
Facebook:
Becoming Her: Unshakeable — A Journey Back to Your Self-Worth is available for purchase on Amazon.
Book Information:
Becoming Her: Unshakeable — A Journey Back to Your Self-Worth
By Kandace Pavlowich
Independently Published | August 8, 2025
ISBN: 9798298495097
Genre: Motivational, Self-Help, Self-Esteem, Emotional Self-Help
