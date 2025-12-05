Invaders Transfer Marines Through Mariupol Toward Huliaipole Again
“Mariupol. Russian marines are again being transferred through the city to the Huliaipole sector. Again, they are taking a 'big detour' via Crimea - Berdiansk - Mariupol, rather than via Crimea - Melitopol - Tokmak - Polohy,” Andriushchenko wrote.
According to him, this is an“interesting tendency” that indicates, if not the presence, then the preparation of a base for the permanent deployment of a unit in Mariupol for rapid response.Read also: Russian drone strikes truck in Izium, two men killed
As reported, Russian invaders have turned Mariupol and the surrounding villages into their military and logistics hub.
Photo: Andriushchenko Time
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment