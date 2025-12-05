Invaders Transfer Marines Through Mariupol Toward Huliaipole Again

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Petro Andriushchenko, Head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, reported this on Telegram and published relevant photos.

“Mariupol. Russian marines are again being transferred through the city to the Huliaipole sector. Again, they are taking a 'big detour' via Crimea - Berdiansk - Mariupol, rather than via Crimea - Melitopol - Tokmak - Polohy,” Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, this is an“interesting tendency” that indicates, if not the presence, then the preparation of a base for the permanent deployment of a unit in Mariupol for rapid response.

As reported, Russian invaders have turned Mariupol and the surrounding villages into their military and logistics hub.

Photo: Andriushchenko Time