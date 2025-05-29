403
PRQ To REACT: Reactive Network's Token Revamp
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>Reactive Network (REACT) is shelving its old PRQ token in favor of the new REACT token, the updated utility coin for cross-chain automation. </p> <p>The migration is 1:1, mandatory, and must be done by July 31, 2025, or your PRQ's basically toast.</p> <p>The migration is straightforward: use their official Token Portal for bridging. Once you swap, you get REACT for staking, paying fees, or running event-driven smart contracts on Reactive. </p> <p>Also: If you keep your tokens on OKX, note that PRQ will be delisted on June 6, so better withdraw them soon.</p> <p>And REACT is more than a rename. The supply remains 500 million, deflationary mechanics are introduced, and everything is"community first," meaning no big VC chunk. The idea is to unify Reactive's chain under one token. </p> <p>If you rely on PRQ for governance or the old staking program, well, that's going away. Phase 1 staking for REACT is already active, concluding June 9, with Phase 2 coming next - offering 30, 60, and 90-day pools for more flexible yields.</p> <p>If you trade on DEXes like Uniswap (UNI) or centralized ones like Gate or KuCoin, you'll find the new ERC-20 REACT. To operate on the chain natively, you'd use its native REACT token. The bridging or swapping is all done in the official portal, so you won't be forced to track down random third-party tools.</p> <p>It's a planned progression, so the devs say there's no meltdown or exploit. It's purely an overhaul that ensures the network is"aligned with decentralization, interoperability, and automation." </p> <p>If you do nothing, your old PRQ just becomes worthless. So jump in, do the swap, and embrace the new REACT.</p>
