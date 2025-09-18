AirX completes €115m Nordic bond raise, backed by global institutional investors
(MENAFN- NEWSBEAT WIRE) AirX, one of Europe’s largest private jet charter operators, today announced the successful completion of a €115m bond on Nordic documentation, managed by Arctic Securities. The landmark transaction cements AirX’s status as an institutional-grade platform and provides capital to support its next phase of fleet expansion. The bond issue was significantly oversubscribed and signals strong investor confidence in AirX’s unique, cash-generative business model.
John Matthews, Chairman and Founder of AirX, said:
“AirX’s bond raise marks a defining moment in our 14-year journey, placing us at the forefront of a new era in private aviation. For the first time, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Tier-1 global asset managers and pension funds, positioning AirX as a true institutional-grade platform.
“This success empowers us to scale with speed and precision, while preserving the profitability and financial discipline that set us apart. After 14 years of building step by step, today is not the end, nor the beginning of the end, but the end of the beginning.”
Global expansion ahead
AirX has grown its initial sales of €8 million to over €155 million in revenue, delivering more than €30 million in EBITDA in 2024. With plans to expand the fleet towards 50 aircraft over time, AirX is well-positioned to meet the rising demand from VIPs, UHNWIs, and governments, and continue growing its market share in the Heavy Jet and VIP airliner niches.
John Matthews, Chairman and Founder of AirX, said:
“AirX’s bond raise marks a defining moment in our 14-year journey, placing us at the forefront of a new era in private aviation. For the first time, we stand shoulder to shoulder with Tier-1 global asset managers and pension funds, positioning AirX as a true institutional-grade platform.
“This success empowers us to scale with speed and precision, while preserving the profitability and financial discipline that set us apart. After 14 years of building step by step, today is not the end, nor the beginning of the end, but the end of the beginning.”
Global expansion ahead
AirX has grown its initial sales of €8 million to over €155 million in revenue, delivering more than €30 million in EBITDA in 2024. With plans to expand the fleet towards 50 aircraft over time, AirX is well-positioned to meet the rising demand from VIPs, UHNWIs, and governments, and continue growing its market share in the Heavy Jet and VIP airliner niches.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment