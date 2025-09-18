Amir's Visit Important For Opening New Horizons For Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan H E Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani affirmed that the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Jordan represents a very important milestone at this critical stage to strengthen relations between the countries and open new horizons for cooperation.

In exclusive statements to QNA, he said that the visit carries clear messages regarding enhancing political consultation and coordination regarding regional developments, in addition to advancing bilateral cooperation in the economic, investment, and educational fields.

He added that recent Jordanian positions, including the recent visit of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Doha and the phone calls exchanged between the leaderships of the two countries, confirm Jordan's continued support for Qatar, its stability and the interests of its people.

Regarding bilateral relations, he said that Qatari-Jordanian relations are based on deep historical and fraternal ties, noting that ongoing meetings between the leaderships contribute to activating the work of joint committees and monitoring the implementation of agreements in the areas of security, energy, investment, and education, in addition to supporting Jordanian workers in Qatar.

The Ambassador added that these meetings reflect a shared desire to coordinate positions on regional and international issues, foremost among them is the Palestinian cause.

He affirmed that Qatar and Jordan prioritise the Palestinian cause to the highest degree, as it is the central issue of the Arab nation, further highlighting the countries' identical positions in supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of their independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He said that Jordan's role in safeguarding Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem complements Qatar's ongoing support for its brothers in the Gaza through reconstruction projects and humanitarian and health aid. He said that humanitarian and development cooperation between Qatar and Jordan represents one of the most prominent aspects of the partnership, as the two sides work in coordination to ensure the delivery of medical and shelter aid to the brotherly people in the Gaza Strip and Syria.