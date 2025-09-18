Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Representative Departs Friday To New York For UNGA's 80Th Session


2025-09-18 02:03:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation will depart on Friday to the US, to head the Kuwaiti delegation at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, commemorating the UN's 80th anniversary, in New York City. (end)
