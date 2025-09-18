Aditi Rao Hydari Shares Sweet Moments With Siddharth On Their First Wedding Anniversary [Photos]

Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Aditi shared adorable unseen photos to wish her husband on this special day, marking one year of their married life together.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth have completed one year of marriage. To celebrate their first anniversary, the couple shared adorable photos, delighting fans who flooded social media with heartfelt wishes for the happy pair on their special day.

Known as "Addu-Siddu," Aditi and Siddharth received celebrity anniversary wishes. Aditi called Siddharth her life partner, sharing heartfelt photos that beautifully captured their deep bond and undeniable chemistry.

Film stars joined in celebrating Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's anniversary. Farah Khan expressed disbelief that a year had already passed, while Shibani Akhtar called them the cutest couple and sent her warm wishes to the happy pair on their special day.

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged in March 2024. They married in September in two ceremonies: a traditional one in Telangana and a royal event in Rajasthan with close family.

Aditi has often expressed her feelings for Siddharth in interviews, calling him a special person and a wonderful artist. She says he's a movie lover who lives life to the fullest.