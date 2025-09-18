SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Important Guidelines And Exam Reporting Time

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2025: If you're preparing for the SBI Clerk Recruitment Exam 2025 (Prelims), here's important information for you. The exam will take place on September 20, 21, and 27, 2025, at various centers nationwide. This recruitment drive is for 5,180 Clerk (Junior Associate) positions. The State Bank of India (SBI) has already released the admit cards for the Prelims exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, co, by logging in with their registration number and password. Get all the essential details, including reporting time and exam pattern, to stay fully prepared for the SBI Clerk Recruitment Exam 2025.

SBI Clerk Exam Pattern 2025



There will be a total of 100 questions.

English Language - 30 questions

Quantitative Aptitude (Maths) - 35 questions

Reasoning Ability - 35 questions

The exam duration will be 1 hour. One-fourth of a mark will be deducted for every wrong answer (negative marking).

What time to reach the exam center?

Candidates for the SBI Clerk Recruitment Exam 2025 for the morning shift must reach the center by 8 AM. For those in the 11:25 AM exam shift, the reporting time is 10:30 AM. Meanwhile, candidates for the 1:55 PM shift must reach the center by 1 PM.

What is mandatory to carry to the exam center?



The admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination hall. Along with this, candidates must also carry a valid photo ID like an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or Voter ID.

What items are banned at the exam center?



Mobile phone

Smartwatch

Calculator

Geometry box

Pencil box Notebook and any electronic gadgets

How to download the SBI Clerk Exam Admit Card?



First, go to the co website.

Click on the SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam Admit Card 2025 link there.

Log in by entering your registration number and password.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and keep a printout with you. The admit card will contain important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timing, and center address.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Admit Card Download Link