J&K Bank Organizes Mega Financial Camp at Ambgrota, Jammu

Srinagar- Aimed at enhancing financial inclusion and spreading awareness about government-backed social security schemes, J&K Bank Wednesday organized a Mega Financial Camp at Ambgrota in Jammu. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local residents, with many availing benefits and enrolling under various schemes.

Regional Director of Reserve Bank of India (RBI – Jammu) Chandrashekhar Azad was the Chief Guest at the event attended by General Manager & Divisional Head (Jammu) Ashok Gupta, DGM (RBI) Vibha Gupta, Bank's Zonal Head (Jammu) Anita Nehru along with other senior officials from RBI and the Bank.

Lauding the Bank's efforts in reaching underserved areas, Chandrashekhar Azad emphasized the importance of extending banking services to every corner of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh. He elaborated on the various financial protections provided to vulnerable groups under government social security schemes and urged greater awareness and participation to ensure maximum coverage.

Speaking on the occasion, he also highlighted the critical role of Re-KYC in ensuring uninterrupted banking services and urged customers to update their KYC documents on time. Advising the public on safe banking practices, he cautioned individuals to remain vigilant against digital frauds and to adopt secure methods while transacting.

While addressing the gathering, Bank's Divisional Head (Jammu) Ashok Gupta said,“At J&K Bank, we are committed to empowering communities through financial literacy and inclusion. Our aim is to ensure that every household has access to formal banking channels and the benefits of government schemes.”