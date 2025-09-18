Senior Lecturer School of Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University

Dr Elizabeth Reid Boyd is an academic in the School of Arts and Humanities at Edith Cowan University. On the topics of gender, culture, romance and etymology, Elizabeth has published widely and as a media commentator. She writes fiction as Eliza Redgold, based upon the Gaelic meaning of her name. Eliza Redgold's 'Naked: A Novel of Lady Godiva' was published by St Martin's Press, New York. She has written romances for Harlequin (Harper Collins). Her work on moral imagination, intimate civility and consensuality is part of current interdisciplinary research. Elizabeth is a co-founder of #Love@ECU a new Love Studies Research Network and co-editor of 'Contemporary Love Studies in the Arts and Humanities: What's Love Got to Do With It?' (Palgrave Pivot, 2023).

–present Senior Lecturer School of Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University

Experience