Elizabeth Reid Boyd
-
Senior Lecturer School of Arts and Humanities,
Edith Cowan University
Dr Elizabeth Reid Boyd is an academic in the School of Arts and Humanities at Edith Cowan University. On the topics of gender, culture, romance and etymology, Elizabeth has published widely and as a media commentator. She writes fiction as Eliza Redgold, based upon the Gaelic meaning of her name. Eliza Redgold's 'Naked: A Novel of Lady Godiva' was published by St Martin's Press, New York. She has written romances for Harlequin (Harper Collins). Her work on moral imagination, intimate civility and consensuality is part of current interdisciplinary research. Elizabeth is a co-founder of #Love@ECU a new Love Studies Research Network and co-editor of 'Contemporary Love Studies in the Arts and Humanities: What's Love Got to Do With It?' (Palgrave Pivot, 2023).Experience
-
–present
Senior Lecturer School of Arts and Humanities, Edith Cowan University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mediafuse Joins Google For Startups Cloud Program To Scale AI-Driven, Industry-Focused PR Distribution
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- New Silver Launches In California And Boston
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- Innovation-Driven The5ers Selects Ctrader As Premier Platform For Advanced Traders
CommentsNo comment