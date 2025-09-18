Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Navigates Fiscal Discipline With New Spending Focus

Azerbaijan Navigates Fiscal Discipline With New Spending Focus


2025-09-18 01:06:41
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Ministry of Finance has published the“Statement on the preliminary indicators of the state and consolidated budgets of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026,” revealing key trends in revenues, expenditures, and priorities for the coming year. According to the document, state budget revenues are projected at ₼38.4 billion (≈ $22.7 billion), while expenditures will reach ₼41.5 billion (≈ $24.5 billion). Compared to this year's figures, revenues are forecast to rise by 0.2 percent and expenditures by...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN18092025000195011045ID1110077718

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search