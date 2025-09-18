Rock Sun Records Announces Signing Of VOXX

Rock Sun Records is proud to officially welcome VOXX to its diverse and growing roster. Known for their electrifying live performances, dynamic musicianship, and powerful songwriting, VOXX is quickly becoming one of the most exciting names in modern rock. Their music delivers a unique balance of raw emotion, heavy grooves, and soaring hooks that connect with audiences everywhere.

Formed with a mission to create music that inspires and energizes, VOXX has steadily built momentum through relentless dedication and undeniable talent. Their sound is both fresh and familiar, pulling in fans of classic hard rock while appealing to today's heavy music audience. With Rock Sun Records now behind them, VOXX is prepared to bring their vision to a much larger stage.

“VOXX brings exactly the kind of passion and intensity we look for at Rock Sun,” says Rock Sun founder Tom Hooks.“They have the drive, the songs, and the heart - and we're ready to help them reach the next level.”

Rock Sun Records has built its reputation as one of the most artist-friendly labels in the business , operating with the belief that music should be valued for its creativity and authenticity, not just the genre it's placed in. Unlike many traditional labels, Rock Sun never charges artists to join the roster. Instead, the label works on a shared partnership model, ensuring that success is a shared journey and that both the label and artist have a vested interest in growth.

With this partnership, VOXX and Rock Sun Records are preparing to release new music and share more exciting announcements in the months ahead. Fans can expect bold new material and plenty of opportunities to catch VOXX live as they continue to rise.