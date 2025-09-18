Mountain West Church Hosts Missions Conference And Taste Of Mountain West, Sept 2022

Stories, prayer, and global cuisine; free admission.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mountain West Church will host Missions Weekend beginning with the annual Missions Conference on Saturday, September 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by Taste of Mountain West on Sunday and Monday, September 21 to 22. Taste of Mountain West will be hosted in between Sunday worship gatherings at 9:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12:00 p.m., and after the Monday worship gathering at 7:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to attend a worship gathering, then enjoy Taste of Mountain West in between. The weekend will highlight global and local mission partners through stories, prayer, and a multicultural food experience for the community.The heart behind the conference is simple.“Our goal is to stir hearts to reach One More for Jesus around the corner and across the globe,” said Angelina Chisolm, Events Coordinator at Mountain West Church.“Through missionary testimonies, focused prayer for the nations, and multi-lingual worship, we want everyone to find a place to participate.”Taste of Mountain West turns that same heartbeat into a table the entire community can gather around. Guests can sample more than 10 dishes that represent regions from around the world, each prepared by members of the Mountain West family.“It is a joyful celebration of our unified diversity through food,” Chisolm said.Event at a GlanceMissions Conference: Saturday, September 20, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.Taste of Mountain West: Offered in between the Sunday gatherings at 9:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 12:00 p.m., and after the Monday 7:00 p.m. worship gathering.Location: Mountain West Church, 4818 Hugh Howell Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30087Admission: Free and open to the publicDetails: Visit mwchurch/events for updates and planning information.Media opportunities: Multi‐lingual worship, missionary interviews, international dishes, and community interaction. On‐site interviews can be accommodated.About Mountain West ChurchMountain West Church is a multi‐generational, multi‐ethnic congregation serving the East Atlanta and Stone Mountain communities. The church exists to Love God and Love People and supports local and global mission partners throughout the year.

